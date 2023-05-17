At a Crossroads: Progressive Grocer's 90th Annual Report

5. Inflation and Operational Expenses Remain Key Concerns

Higher costs experienced by both retailers and their customers have been a major concern in the past year, and it looks like this hindrance will continue for the immediate future, even as inflation starts to soften. Grocers responding to PG’s Annual Report survey said that they expect operational costs (including energy, fuel and supplies) and overall inflation to see the largest increases for the remainder of 2023. Unfortunately, these thorny issues are also cutting into both their gross margin and net profit.

In addition to these rising costs, retailers are staying up at night worrying about labor issues such as recruitment and retention, and supply chain disruption. While they have only so much control over these challenges, some are responding by raising wages to attract and retain higher-caliber workers, and a growing number of retailers are looking to diversify their supplier network and keep a closer eye on inventory. All the while, they’re trying their best to keep prices competitive.

Different studies have offered slightly conflicting views on how inflation has affected shopping behavior so far. According to the “2023 Consumer Research Report” by software company Salsify, three-fourths of consumers say they’re looking for discounts or free delivery and are buying less or putting off large purchases (the survey included shoppers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Australia). Meanwhile, the latest “U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends” report from FMI — The Food Industry Association, conducted by The Hartman Group, affirms that shoppers are aware of and often concerned about inflation but aren’t scaling back their orders dramatically. Instead, those affected by high prices are looking for deals where and when they can across the omnichannel realm.

A report from Coresight Research finds that grocery discount chains such as ALDI and Grocery Outlet have outperformed the broader grocery market in foot traffic over the past few months, and, of course, the private label sector has been another beneficiary, with store brands accounting for 18.2% of total U.S. food and beverage sales as of Feb. 19, up from 17.4% for the entirety of 2022.

According to the report’s authors, Research Associate Sujeet Naik and Sector Lead Anand Kumar, a key takeaway is that the inflationary pressures are persistent. “Although U.S. grocery inflation is forecast to ease gradually over the course of 2023, the fallout of high prices and consumers’ associated behaviors will linger for some time,” they write, “This implies we will see significant stickiness in grocery shopping priorities into 2023, with many shoppers favoring low-cost options over quality and convenience. We anticipate that dollar stores and discounters will be more sought-out channels again this year.”

Yet as grocers look to offer more discounts and promotions as a competitive response, they would be wise to balance this strategy by highlighting premium in-store offerings, such as special events, full-service departments and fresh and/or local selections. After all, these are the niches that help them stand out from more mainstream discounters.

One retailer responding to PG’s Annual Report survey says that he sees loyalty programs as the best investment in the next one to three years because, “with inflation driving price increases, this is a great incentive for customers to drive stickiness.”

FMI’s VP of tax, trade, sustainability and policy development, Andy Harig, recently n

oted that while he expects high food prices to remain the norm for most of 2023, the food industry is working on advancing technologies that will save time, money and resources to help get more affordable food onto consumers’ tables. This includes the use of driverless trucks, robotics, vertical farming, artificial intelligence, blockchain and more.

In just one example of artificial intelligence (AI) implementation, BJ’s Wholesale Club is partnering with Simbe to roll out the latter’s business intelligence solution, Tally, to all BJ’s club locations. The AI-powered robot will provide greater visibility into club conditions and deeper business insights, with the goal of ultimately improving operational efficiencies and enhancing the member experience.

Expect to see more retailers following suit with AI and other tools as they focus on better serving customers while cutting costs and improving efficiencies.