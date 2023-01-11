How These Top Regionals Learned to Thrive in Any Competitive Landscape

Hy-Vee Inc.

Headquarters: West Des Moines, Iowa

Store Count: 285

CEO: Jeremy Gosch

Operating Area: Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin

Hy-Vee is pushing the boundaries as a regional grocer — literally. The Iowa-based retailer is decidedly on the march, pushing deeper into Wisconsin and planning additional openings in Indiana, Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama in 2023 and beyond, with a goal of topping the 300-store mark.

The newest Hy-Vee locations, in Ashwaubenon and La Crosse, Wis., welcomed shoppers in late 2022 and are billed as “reimagined” stores with a large footprint — between 105,000 and 125,000 square feet — and amenities that ramp up the in-store experience. The full-service meat counters, for example, include a chef’s station, while the food hall in the Ashwaubenon location has a pub with a sit-down bar, and another outpost from the Wahlburgers restaurant chain, which has become a key Hy-Vee partner.

The pending stores are even bigger, with the Hy-Vee in Spring Hill, Tenn., expected to span 160,000 square feet. As the employee-owned company broadens its presence to the Southeast, its leadership is also evolving; Hy-Vee recently revealed additional roles and responsibilities for top executives, including its CEO, COO, presidents and chief of staff, all of whom will help guide the organization of more than 93,000 employees.

With a shopping experience that already includes entertainment like cake “studios” and multiple video kiosks, the retailer is also going all in on entertainment for its sponsored IndyCar Race Weekend, slated for July 21-23 at the Iowa Speedway. The 2023 event includes concerts by big-name acts Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney and Ed Sheeran, among others, reinforcing the notion that this regional retailer has indeed captured wide attention.

Lowes Foods

Headquarters: Winston-Salem, N.C.

Store Count: 74 stores

President: Tim Lowe

Operating Area: North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia

Despite considerable competition, Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Lowes Foods is the local favorite and a company that has positioned itself for growth with a unique brand of food retailing that makes it worthy of being named a Top Regional.

The company is winning with shoppers across its three-state trading area with a four-pronged value proposition that Lowes Foods President Tim Lowe (no relation to the company’s founders) describes as safety, friendliness, show and efficiency. During the opening session of the Grocery Leaders Executive Forum at Progressive Grocer’s Grocery Industry Week in Orlando, Fla., this past November, Lowe underscored the importance of small data that often holds big revelations.

“A lot of times, the details are in the small data, and there is a lot to be learned from that,” he noted. “What is the consumer telling you?” Consumers were telling Lowes that they wanted more out of their jaunts to the grocery store, something that the leaders and team took to heart. “We thought, ‘How do we create an entertainment company that intersects with consumers around food?’” Lowe recalled.

He shared several examples of ways in which Lowes has transformed its model to become an entertainment company that creates food experiences. One of those ways is the chicken dance. Lowes created entertainment around its fried chicken offerings, from tapping employees to dress up and do the chicken dance in stores when hot chicken was ready, to installing animatronic chicken-themed chandeliers that played chicken dance music. As a result, chicken sales received a strong lift, and the program took on a life of its own on social media and among loyal shoppers-turned-avid-fans.

“We were not living in the status quo,” Lowe noted. These are wise words for any regional grocer looking to thrive in the challenging years ahead.