Albertsons Consolidates Private Labels

Albertsons Cos. is consolidating some of its private-label offerings under the Signature Select brand. The grocer’s Signature Farms, Signature Care and Signature Cafe products will now fall under the Signature Select moniker, with the transition currently underway across banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s and more.

While the full transition is expected to be complete in early 2024, Albertsons is already rolling out a new marketing campaign designed to build an emotional connection with customers. The consolidated brand is also getting a refreshed, modern logo and bold packaging.

Signature Select is already the largest brand in the Albertsons private-label portfolio, and includes 8,000 products including packaged salads, ice cream, frozen pizza, coffee, paper goods, pasta, snacks, canned vegetables and fruit, as well as ground beef, pork and chicken.

“Signature Select is our flagship brand offering shoppers an incomparable assortment of quality products at an incredible value,” said Jennifer Saenz, EVP and chief merchandising officer at Albertsons. “We are incredibly proud of our Signature family of brands and by bringing these sub-brands together under one name, we are building greater brand recognition, driving brand loyalty and creating customers for life.”

The overarching Select brand will include Signature Farms’ fresh poultry and produce, Signature Cafe’s deli items, and Signature Care’s line of personal and baby products, and will feature the modern Signature Select logo with a unified package design. The brand guarantees 100% customer satisfaction.

In March, Albertsons revealed new packaging for its O Organics store brand. According to the company, the new design will continue to maintain its familiar aesthetic, accentuated by modernized, vibrant and clean elements reflecting the positive, bold impact that O Organics has made on the organic industry.

Prior to that, the grocer refreshed the logo and packaging for its Open Nature brand in an effort to become more relevant to health-conscious shoppers seeking a balanced lifestyle.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores in 34 states. The company is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America.