Albertsons, Kellogg Aim to Raise Awareness of In-Store Recycling

Albertsons Cos. and Kellogg Co. have teamed up to help improve customers’ recycling habits in honor of Earth Day on April 22. Under the grocer’s Recipe for Change initiative, the companies have created special in-store recycling bin signage using beloved Kellogg characters Tony the Tiger and Toucan Sam, and will hold several in-store events to promote Albertsons Cos.’ in-store recycling programs at its Albertsons, Vons, Pavilions, Safeway, Acme, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lover’s banners in various parts of the country.

Packaging that sports the appropriate How2Recycle Store Drop-off label, including some Kellogg products, can be returned to the bins at participating stores. A full list of what’s accepted is available here.

“Kellogg Co. envisions a day when the planet thrives,” said Oli Morton, U.S. chief customer officer at the Battle Creek, Mich.-based CPG powerhouse. “We’re doing our part by taking steps to help make our packaging more sustainable, partnering with our customers and helping to educate consumers about how to properly dispose of packaging. Providing solutions like this are important to making real change. We recognize the power of partnerships, and that’s why we are proud to partner with Albertsons Cos. on this initiative, as together we can make a positive impact on the planet.”

“Albertsons Cos. understands our consumers’ concerns about plastic and packaging waste, which is why we developed Recipe for Change,” said Suzanne Long, the grocer’s chief sustainability and transformation officer. “Recipe for Change is our commitment to make a real difference in the communities we serve and the planet we share. Educating customers on how to recycle plastic packaging helps us to accelerate our transition to a more circular economy.”

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 401 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. It operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 well-known banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.