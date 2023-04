Ahead of Earth Day, Tops Touts Sustainability Practices

In 2022, Tops continued to increase its use of solar energy by partnering with Houston-based EDP Renewables to provide solar power to even more of its stores. In partnership with New York-based Convergent Energy + Power and now EDP, 82 Tops stores will run on energy-saving solar power. Tops originally teamed up with Convergent in 2021 to enable stores to be powered by solar farms, which reduces their carbon footprint. Convergent’s solar-plus-storage projects provide access to solar energy regardless of whether the sun is shining and reduce the state’s reliance on power plants during peak demand hours.