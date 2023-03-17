Another Multi-Million Dollar Renovation Soon to Be Unveiled by Tops

Tops Markets LLC will celebrate the grand reopening of its Hamlin, N.Y.,location on March 28. This $1.6 million renovation marks the 31st Tops location recently updated with a modern look and a renewed focus on fresh departments. The Hamlin store, measuring more than 47,000 square feet, will offer new, enhanced services; an expanded assortment of products; and an enlarged fresh perimeter with updated décor.

Located at 1800 Lake Road, the remodeled store has been refreshed from top to bottom for a contemporary experience that includes new exterior paint with updated awnings, landscaping, LED lighting both inside and out, Flashfood, a fuel station, solar-powered efficiencies, expanded state-of-the-art self-checkouts, renovated restrooms, a bottle redemption room, and new interior décor.

The expanded produce area includes items from more than 500 local produce and dairy farmers. Tops is also a supporter of product grown by New York state farmers who adhere to the New York State Grown and Certified program’s requirements, which includes verification of safe food-handling practices and participation in environmental sustainability programs.

An expanded section of the store dedicated to healthy hydration carries waters, teas, mixers and sparkling waters, including many imported varieties. Other features include expanded deli products, cheeses and specialty items, and carryout café areas with sandwiches, signature pizzas, extensive prepared salad varieties, and other grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner options.

Tops also increased the store's antibiotic-free meat, plant-based options, sustainable seafood selections, and certified-organic and gluten-free offerings.

“When it comes to freshness, convenience and variety, you'll find everything here at your newly remodeled Hamlin store,” said Bobby Giancursio, store manager. “With inspiring products, including a wider selection of domestic and imported cheeses, [a] healthy hydration selection, and custom-cut meats by real butchers, guests are sure to enjoy all we have to offer.”

Hamlin Tops will also offer a pharmacy with a new waiting area, as well as grocery delivery and catering services.

Shoppers can take part in the grand-reopening celebration with a chance to win prizes like $1,000 in Tops gift cards for food and fuel, a family four-pack to Six Flags Darian Lake, or a Flex Pack to a Rochester Red Wings game.

Other renovated New York state stores that opened this year under the Tops banner include Tops Tonawanda and Avon.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC operates approximately 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc., is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.