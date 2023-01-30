Tops Completes $1.4M Remodel in New York

Tops Friendly Markets is continuing forward with its series of store refreshes, this time unveiling a renovated location in the Upstate New York village of Avon. The grocer will hold a grand reopening on Jan. 31 to mark its 29th store remodel, and promises a new and contemporary experience with a renewed focus on fresh departments.

The more than 47,000-square-foot store includes new exterior paint with refreshed awnings, new landscaping, energy efficient equipment and LED lighting, solar-powered efficiencies, expanded self-checkouts, renovated restrooms, and new interior decor. The retailer will focus on affordable, easy-to-prepare meal options, and feature an expanded fresh perimeter section.

An expanded deli will feature a wide selection of cheeses and specialty items, and carryout care areas feature sandwiches, signature pizzas, prepared salads and other grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner options.

“When it comes to freshness, convenience and variety, you'll find everything here at your newly remodeled Avon store,” said Doug Linborg, store manager. “With inspiring products including a wider selection of domestic and imported cheeses, a brew market, healthy hydration selection, and custom cut meats by real butchers, guests are sure to enjoy all we have to offer.”

The retailer is marking the grand reopening by giving customers the chance to win $1,000 in Tops gift cards for food and fuel, a Bristol Mountain Aerial Adventure Park Family Prize Pack or a Rochester Amerks Family Night Prize Pack. The Avon Tops store will also be making monetary donations to local groups including the Avon Fire Department, Avon Food Pantry, Avon Central Schools and others.

In December, Tops unveiled a $1.8 million store renovation in Canandaigua, N.Y. Last fall, the retailer also welcomed shoppers to refreshed stores in Rochester, N.Y., and Cheektowga, N.Y.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC operates 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc., is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.