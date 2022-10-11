Tops Renovated New York Store Focuses on Fresh

Celebrating 25 years in the Rochester, N.Y., community, Tops Markets LLC held a grand re-opening on Oct. 11 for its remodeled store on 285 Upper Falls Boulevard. This renovation marks the 26th Tops location updated with a new look and a renewed focus on fresh departments, including the recent $2.7 million remodel in Cheektowaga, N.Y.

Refreshed for a new experience, the Rochester store features a repaved parking lot and renovated lobby and restrooms, LED lighting both inside and out, solar-powered efficiencies, an M&T Bank for convenience, new self-checkouts, and new interior décor.

Expanded areas include specialty cheeses with a wider selection of domestic and imported options. The expanded produce area is complete with items of the season, including fresh-cut veggies and fruit. Tops partners with more than 500 local produce and dairy farmers. The retailer is also a proud supporter of produce grown by New York state farmers who adhere to the New York State Grown and Certified program’s requirements, which includes verification of safe food-handling practices and participation in environmental sustainability initiatives.

Store Manager Steve Geer said that he and his team are working hard every day to make life easier for their shoppers by focusing on affordable, easy-to-prepare meal options, as well as providing some new additions. “When it comes to freshness, convenience and variety, you’ll find everything here at your newly remodeled Rochester store,” noted Geer. “Among the changes we’re proudest of [is] our new bakery, which offers specialty cakes and freshly baked breads.”

The Rochester store also offers fast online ordering so customers can get their groceries delivered from the store to their door in as little as an hour, or they can simply drive up and load their groceries into their vehicles in minutes. For family celebrations, holidays and special events, shoppers can also easily order appetizers, entrees, custom trays and desserts online for convenient pickup in store by visiting Shop.TopsMarkets.com.

The renovated store is centrally located in the heart of the city, near The University of Rochester Department of Biomedical Engineering, the Rochester Educational Opportunity Center, The Eastman School of Music and the George Eastman House. As part of its long history and commitment to the city, Tops will make $1,000 donations to each of the following local groups as a thank-you for their support of the community:

Baden Street Settlement

House of Mercy

Ibero Early Childhood Services

Rochester Fire Department North Clinton Avenue Firehouse

Rochester Police Department: Do the Right Thing Program

YWCA

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC operates 150 supermarkets, including five franchise stores, and employs more than 14,000 associates in New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont. The banner’s parent company, Northeast Grocery Inc., is No. 44 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Tops Friendly Markets, 285 Upper Falls Boulevard, Rochester, N.Y.