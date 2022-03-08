Tops Friendly Markets Overhauls Largest Location in New York

Tops Friendly Markets officially re-opened its largest store in Amherst, N.Y., after an extensive renovation. Located at 3980 Maple Road, the 120,000-square-foot store features an expanded fresh perimeter, wider product assortment and a variety of new and enhanced services.

Shoppers, including those at the nearby University at Buffalo campus, can pick up prepared meals or grab a bite at the new onsite True Blue Cafe, which will also host events like trivia nights. Another highlight and one that is unique to this location is the in-store Nissan’s Kosher Deli, which offers more than 2,000 kosher items and which has become a destination for kosher foods for consumers throughout the Amherst, Buffalo and Niagara Falls area.

Tops has also elevated its offering of local products, such as locally-grown produce, craft beers from nearby brewers and baked goods from an in-town bakery. Customers stopping in for health and wellness reasons can utilize a new waiting area that provides a variety of services, including flu and COVID-19 shots and an administration of the state’s motor vehicle vision test.

To enhance the shopper experience, the grocer has added new self-checkout areas and helpful digital signage. The updated Amherst location offers pick-up and delivery services through its Shop+Scan app that allows shoppers to bag as they go.

The building underwent some upgrades designed to improve sustainability as well. The site now includes energy efficient equipment, solar powered efficiencies and interior and exterior LED lighting.

“When it comes to freshness, convenience and variety, you'll find everything here at your newly remodeled Amherst store and with all of the inspiring products including a wider selection of domestic and imported cheeses, custom cut meats by real butchers, our famous fish frys, an increased assortment of freshly baked breads and pastries, and even a new slushy machine, guests are sure to enjoy all we have to offer,” summed up Store Manager Jim Giambra.

As it welcomed shoppers with a grand opening celebration, Tops Market also reached out to the community. The store is making $500 donations to several local groups, including food banks and food pantries, youth programs and police and fire departments, among others.

Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Friendly Markets operates 157 supermarkets, with five additional franchise stores, and employs 15,000 associates in New York, northern Pennsylvania and western Vermont. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.