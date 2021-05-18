Pandemic-Fueled Record Growth in 2020: The PG 100

Double-digit rates of growth were common among companies on this year’s PG 100 ranking of North America’s largest retailers of food and consumables. The onset of a pandemic in early 2020 caused dramatic shifts in every aspect of American life, most notably the purchase of food. As a result, an overwhelming number of PG 100 companies experienced record rates of sales growth, which meant that the combined sales of PG 100 constituent companies increased 11.6% to $2,112 trillion, compared with $1,892 trillion last year.

For perspective, the food and consumables industry would normally consider a good year to be one in which a modest degree of inflation and increased consumption amid a strong economy produced a low single-digit gain. There were some companies that grew more slowly in 2020, but those situations tended to be caused by company-specific issues, rather than the overall demand environment, which benefited greatly from displaced demand from the foodservice industry. This once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon helped good retailers look great and great retailers look fantastic.