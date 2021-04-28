LinkedIn Names Amazon Top Workplace

LinkedIn is out with its Top Companies 2021 list, and several food retailers are on that roster of places at which Americans want to work.

Topping the list is e-commerce bemouth Amazon, which has created more than 950,000 jobs in retail, tech, logistics and advanced manufacturing. The parent company of Whole Foods added more than 400,000 jobs in the United States in 2020 alone.

LinkedIn cited Amazon’s ability to attract and retain talent and its efforts to provide career advancement opportunities and skills enhancement. This is LinkedIn’s fifth annual ranking of the 50 best places workplaces for career growth and the first since 2019; the business media platform took a break in 2020 as workplaces shifted dramatically due to COVID-19 fallout.

“I believe one of the biggest reasons that people want to work at Amazon is our culture of innovation. We are inventors at heart and provide our employees with an opportunity to think big and try things that have never been done before,” said Beth Galetti, Amazon’s SVP of people experience and technology. “A huge thanks to our teams around the world for playing their part in making Amazon a great place to work.”’

Walmart is ranked ninth on this year’s list of top 50 workplaces, per LinkedIn. Among other things, Walmart was credited with giving 200,000 of its workers a raise at a time when many workers around the country lost jobs last year.

Other ranking retail companies on this year’s list include CVS Health (#15) and Target Corp. (#28).

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on Progressive Grocer’s 2020 PG 100 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods is No. 24 on PG's list, while Walmart U.S. is No. 1, Target Corp. is No. 7 and CVS Health is No. 6.