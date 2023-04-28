Kroger, Albertsons CEOs Counter Myths About Merger

The CEOs are speaking out. Vivek Sankaran of Albertsons Cos., Inc. and Rodney McMullen of The Kroger Co. shared a jointly-penned opinion letter to the editors of the Cincinnati Enquirer and Cincinnati.com.

In the April 28 message, the leaders sought to dispel misconceptions around the proposed merger between their organizations. They emphasized their respective legacies of serving customers while also pointing to the marketplace changes that led to their decision to pool their businesses.

“Our collective grocery retail experience teaches us that customers’ needs are always changing. It’s our responsibility to anticipate those changes and provide what’s most important to them,” the leaders wrote.

The piece called out three specific myths surrounding the pending merger. First, they sought to allay concerns about store closings, noting that Kroger has committed to “zero store closures” as a result of the business move. "As a part of the regulatory process, we anticipate divesting − or selling − some stores. These stores will remain open. We are working closely with the regulators and are committed to finding reliable operators for the divested stores,” Sankaran and McMullen wrote.