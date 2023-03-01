Albertsons Cos. Campaign Celebrates the Joys of Food

A new marketing campaign from Albertsons Cos. tells a unique story from the perspective of what food sees. The grocer is aiming to boost awareness and drive positive perception of its strengths in fresh produce, meats and seasonal ingredients with the “Sincerely, Food” campaign, and to build a more emotional connection between customers and their local Albertsons banner store.

The campaign helps bring to life Albertsons’ “Sincerely” brand platform, which utilizes digital properties, in-store signage, and traditional and social media to convey how daily moments and special occasions are celebrated through food.

“Sincerely, Food is one more way we’re connecting with our customers as we create more personal, engaging customer experiences that embody our values as a long-standing neighborhood grocer,” said Jen Saenz, EVP and chief merchandising officer. “Based in our ‘Sincerely’ brand platform, the campaign showcases our commitment to know, nourish and care for our customers by delivering on our company’s purpose.”

Continued Chief Marketing Officer Sean Barrett: “Each Albertsons Cos. banner has its own unique history and local identity. Sincerely is the common thread through all of these, and it allows us to recognize the rich heritage associated with every banner. As a company, we’re dedicated to earning customers for life, and our brand platform now supports and celebrates this commitment."

Albertsons also recently introduced a proprietary digital platform that aims to help customers manage their personal health journeys. Sincerely Health is now available on the grocery apps and websites of 16 of Albertsons’ banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Shaw’s, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Tom Thumb and more.

According to the grocer, that name reflects its commitment to improving lives by empowering customers to make more informed choices around food and well-being.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. It has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 well-known banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.