Albertsons Cos. Unveils Health-and-Wellness Platform

As it ramps up its health-and-wellness offerings, Albertsons Cos. is introducing a proprietary digital platform that aims to help customers manage their personal health journeys. Sincerely Health is now available on the grocery apps and websites of 16 of Albertsons’ banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Shaw’s, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Tom Thumb and more.

Sincerely Health is designed to help improve lives by connecting, educating, encouraging and rewarding customers as they make informed choices regarding food, physical activity, sleep and mindfulness. The platform was built in collaboration with healthcare providers, insurance companies and technology organizations, and it will continually evolve based on customer feedback.

“We are introducing Sincerely Health with a singular intention to improve lives,” said Omer Gajial, chief digital officer and EVP health at Albertsons. “As a grocery and pharmacy retailer committed to the health and wellness of our communities, we are empowering customers to have a connected and personalized view of their health across food, nutrition, activity, mental well-being and pharmacy services, enabling them to make more informed choices.”

Customers using Sincerely Health first answer a brief questionnaire that measures their Health Score based on seven dimensions of well-being. The scores are calculated using actuarial science and take into account lifestyle factors including age, gender, nutrition, lifestyle choices and mental health.

Users can also link activity trackers such as Apple Health, Fitbit and Google Fit, and can log their vitals and medication regimen, while also setting small achievable goals to improve their Health Score, track their progress and receive actionable insights and rewards. The platform also offers an online pharmacy experience with tools for managing prescriptions, scheduling vaccine appointments and connecting users with telehealth practitioners.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. It operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 well-known banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.