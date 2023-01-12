Albertsons, Afresh Complete AI-Powered Platform Rollout

Albertsons Cos. and Afresh Technologies have completed the enterprise rollout of Afresh’s predictive ordering and inventory management platform across almost all of Albertsons’ banner stores across the country. The system was fully deployed in more than 2,200-plus stores in seven months – a far shorter time than the three to five years usually required for large-scale enterprise software implementations in the grocery industry, the companies noted.

Afresh enables Albertsons banner stores to reduce food waste and achieve superior freshness in their stores. The solution powers the food retailer’s forecasting, inventory and store operations, giving department managers easy-to-use ordering tools that leverage real-time insights.

According to Afresh, grocers using its solution typically experience an increase in sales by an average of 3% chainwide while slashing food waste by 25% and considerably improving inventory turns.

“Supply chain and store technology implementations typically require a multiyear transformation and radical overhauls,” said Matt Schwartz, CEO and co-founder San Francisco-based Afresh, adding that his company “and Albertsons Cos. have partnered to complete the fastest in-store technology rollout in Albertsons Cos.’ history and did so across thousands of stores in just months, helping Albertsons Cos.’ family of stores realize the transformational value in their fresh produce departments now not years down the line.”

“Driving sustainability practices across Albertsons Cos. is essential to our business and the communities we serve,” noted Suzanne Long, chief sustainability and transformation officer at Albertsons Cos. “Our partnership with Afresh helps us improve ordering and better manage our inventory of fresh fruits and vegetables so our customers have access to fresher products, and we’re able to make meaningful

progress toward achieving our goal to have zero food waste going to landfill by 2030.”

Afresh has partnered with grocers in more than 3,000 stores and 40 states, including Heinen’s, Save Mart, Bashas’ and Cub Foods.

Schwartz attributed the success of the rollout to “a strong partnership with the Albertsons Cos. team and their willingness to embrace innovation and be a real partner in technology.”

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. It operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 well-known banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Cincinnati-based Kroger, with which Albertsons plans to merge, is No. 4 on the list. Bashas', which operates Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store, and both Bashas’ and Bashas’ Diné supermarkets, was acquired by West Sacramento, Calif.-based Raley’s, No. 48 on The PG 100, in December 2021. Owned by United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), which is No. 49 on The PG 100, Stillwater, Minn.-based Cub operates 80 grocery stores and pharmacies in Minnesota and Illinois. Modesto, Calif.-based The Save Mart Cos., with more than 200 retail stores operating under the banners of Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx, is No. 55.