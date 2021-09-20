Bashas’ and Afresh Piloting Solution to Optimize Produce Freshness, Reduce Food Waste

The Bashas’ grocery chain is teaming up with San Francisco-based Afresh Technologies to better manage and extend the life of its fresh produce orders. Bashas' is pilot testing the Afresh fresh operating system at several locations in its home state of Arizona.

That operating system is based on artificial intelligence (AI) that allows grocers to generate more accurate orders and improve the shelf life of fresh produce, meeting consumer expectations for quality while also reducing resource-draining food waste.

“As Arizona’s hometown grocer, we believe that shelf life belongs to our customers, and Afresh will help us give our shoppers more days of delicious, fresh produce,” said Steve Mayer, Bashas’ chief merchandising officer. “We are excited to bring an innovative technology that streamlines ordering so that all our team members — from our veteran produce managers to new hires — can write perfect orders and spend more time on the floor serving our customers.”

Added Matt Schwartz, CEO and co-founder of Afresh: “We created Afresh to empower grocers and look forward to helping Bashas’ achieve impactful results using our Fresh Operating System. Stores using Afresh have reduced food waste by 25%, out of stocks by 80% and increased sales by 3% on average across their chain, month after month.”

Bashas’ Supermarkets Inc. is a family-owned company based in Chandler, Ariz., with more than 100 grocery stores. The company is No. 78 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food retailers in North America.