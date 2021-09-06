Advertisement
New VP, Head of People Joins Afresh

Jenna Wills will focus on a culture of excellence and support
Jenna Wills

Afresh Technologies has brought on Jenna Wills as its VP, head of people. Wills joins the AI-powered tech company from her most recent role at Credit Karma, where she helped design the practices and philosophies of the HR business partner function. Her decade-long experience in the media and tech industries also includes a stint at Time, Inc.

In her new role, Wills will deploy programs, tools and processes to enhance the people function within the organization and foster a culture of authenticity, belonging and excellence.

"As Afresh continues to grow, it's important to ensure that heart is at the forefront of everything we do and that we continue to foster a work environment where our team, partners and customers feel welcomed and valued," said Matt Schwartz, CEO. "Jenna brings deep experience, empathy, integrity and authenticity to this role."

Wills said she is looking forward to positively impacting the company as it pursues its goals.

"My passion for people and food perfectly aligns with Afresh's mission — reducing food waste and climate emissions, while making fresh, nutritious foods accessible to everyone," commented Wills. "I am proud to join a company making tremendous positive impact on the planet, and appreciate that Afresh recognizes the value in a diverse team being best positioned to serve historically marginalized populations uniquely at-risk of food insecurity and health-related concerns."

Based in San Francisco, Afresh Technologies is a Series A startup offering AI-driven solutions that help reduce food waste by optimizing merchandising, ordering and operations for fresh departments.

