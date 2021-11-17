The Save Mart Looks to AI to Power Its Fresh Programs

Family-owned West Coast grocer The Save Mart is teaming up with tech firm Afresh Technologies to pilot an AI-driven fresh operating system in select Save Mart, Lucky California and FoodMaxx stores throughout California.

The system uses AI to analyze previous demand and data trends to enable grocers to optimize their fresh food offerings and reduce waste and losses. The Save Mart will utilize the system’s truck-to-fresh ordering and inventory tracking to help participating stores reduce back stock, assure availability of lead ad items and increase the longevity of fresh produce.

“Since its inception, The Save Mart Companies has embraced innovation – from distinctive in-store experiences and hyper-local product offerings to a robotic grocery delivery service. Afresh Technologies should boost produce operations efficiency and help support our department managers stock and maintain the freshest product for our shoppers, all while reducing food waste” said Hal Levitt, senior vice president of retail operations and supply chain for the California-based retailer.

According to information from Afresh Technologies, stores using the system have cut food waste by 25% and out-of-stock inventory by 80% while increasing department sales by a monthly average of three percent. “The Save Mart Companies’ stores are already leaders in fresh produce, given their location in the heart of California’s agricultural community, and our AI-driven approach will help their stores optimize its produce department,” remarked Matt Schwartz, co-founder and chief executive officer of Afresh

Operating more than 200 stores throughout California and northern Nevada under the banners of FoodMaxx, Lucky, Lucky California and Save Mart, Modesto, California-based Save Mart is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food retailers in North America.