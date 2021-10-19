Afresh Technologies Gets New CTO

Afresh Technologies has filled a pivotal role, naming Jeff Kolesky as its chief technology officer (CTO). The latest addition to the AI-driven tech company’s leadership team comes at a time of rapid growth for Afresh, which recently on-boarded new customers such as Bashas’, Cub Foods and New Seasons Market.

Among other responsibilities, Kolesky will deepen the startup’s technical expertise to support the development of new products, scale solutions across the organization’s retail partners and work toward Afresh’s goals of reducing food waste. He brings more than two decades of experience to the role, previously serving as technical director at Fitbit and a senior staff software engineer at Google. An engineering and computer science graduate of Duke University, Kolesky was also CTO at Opower, where he helped build the company to 500 employees and $100 million in revenue in seven years.

“Afresh has grown at lightning speed in 2021 and continues to accelerate,” said Matt Schwartz, CEO at the San Francisco, Calif.-based Afresh. “In looking to fill the CTO role, we searched far and wide for an individual that could harness the potential of this rapid growth within a multi-trillion-dollar food industry. In Jeff, we found that person, and we're thrilled to welcome him to our leadership team.”

Schwartz was recently honored in Progressive Grocer's GenNext Awards, a program acknowledging the industry's best and brightest leaders under age 40.

For his part, Kolesky said he is aligned with Afresh’s mission to enable greater access to fresh food and help eliminate food waste. “I’m excited to join Afresh’s passionate leadership team and play an active role in delivering results for our retail customers while driving positive change for our communities and planet," he declared.