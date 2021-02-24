The Save Mart Cos. Reveals 2020 Store Manager of the Year

The Save Mart Cos. has presented its 2020 Nicholas J. Tocco Outstanding Store Manager of the Year Award to Deborah Woodcock, of the Yuba City, California, FoodMaxx store.

Created 27 years ago in honor of the late Nicholas J. Tocco, co-founder of The Save Mart Cos., the award recognizes excellence in customer service, community involvement and store performance. During a virtual ceremony, Woodcock received the honor from Nicole Pesco, The Save Mart Cos. owner and director of the board, and CEO Chris McGarry.

“The year 2020 was a true test for everyone throughout the company and in the communities we serve — all of us facing the COVID-19 pandemic and the overwhelming challenges it brought to our everyday lives — which is why I am constantly inspired by our essential front-line employees, and their resilience and enduring adaptability,” said McGarry. “With everything we’ve faced in the last 11 months, we are grateful to have so many dedicated and experienced store managers who go above and beyond their job duties to provide much needed support to their team members, customers and communities. Nicole and I are honored to present the 2020 Nicholas J. Tocco Outstanding Store Manager of the Year Award to a stellar leader and manager, Deborah Woodcock.”

Along with a blue glass vase trophy, Woodcock received $20,000 toward a new vehicle. First and second runners-up Greg Gilliam, from the Hollister, California, Lucky California store, and Matthew Martinez, from the Madera, California, Save Mart location, each received cash awards.

“Working with The Save Mart Cos. this year has been a phenomenal experience, and I am thankful for how the company has supported all team members, providing a safe and healthy workplace,” noted Woodcock, who has worked in the supermarket industry for the past 21 years. “I really appreciate the company for all they do. I share this award with my amazing team, who proudly serves the residents of Yuba City and surrounding communities at our FoodMaxx store.”

In addition to presenting the Store Manager of the Year award, the company honored six store managers, two from each of the company’s banners, with the Standing Tall Award, which was created to recognize exemplary actions taken during the pandemic: Fernando Andrade, Save Mart #100, Ripon, California; Mike Dokter, Save Mart #622, Sacramento, California; Ed Barrios, FoodMaxx #414, Fresno, California; Mike Trozzo, FoodMaxx #460, San Jose, California; Mitch Stuber, Lucky #767, San Leandro, California; and Jessica Taylor, Lucky #768, San Lorenzo, California. The winners each received a weekend trip of their choice to either Monterey or Napa, California.

“Due to COVID-19, our store leaders and their teams have faced bigger challenges, steeper hurdles and more obstacles, and through it all, our store managers have continually risen to meet those challenges head-on with compassion, empathy and determination,” explained Hal Levitt, VP of retail operations and supply chain for The Save Mart Cos. “As each new challenge arose last year, we were amazed and humbled by our store managers, who led with positivity, respect and hope for a better tomorrow.”

Operating 204 stores throughout California and northern Nevada under the banners of FoodMaxx, Lucky, Lucky California and Save Mart, Modesto, California-based Save Mart is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.