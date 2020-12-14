Save Mart Expanding CBD Brand Availability

The Save Mart Cos. is expanding cbdMD and Paw CBD product offerings to 100 additional locations, from the initial five locations, in response to strong retail sales performance of the brands.

“Retailers across America are finding that our cbdMD and Paw CBD brands are achieving excellent sell-through results, and therefore they are expanding our product offerings across their distribution channels,” said Pancho Mangual, EVP of sales at Charlotte, North Carolina-based cbdMD Inc., whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs and CBD pet products.

Other grocers to expand their CBD offerings include Fresh Thyme Market; Kansas City, Kansas-based Ball's Price Chopper (the first U.S. supermarket chain to feature a store-within-a-store CBD concept); and The Kroger Co., which has rolled out hemp-derived CBD products in multiple states across its extensive market area.

Operating 206 stores throughout California and northern Nevada under the banners of FoodMaxx, Lucky, Lucky California and Save Mart, Modesto, California-based Save Mart is No. 49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Cincinnati-based Kroger and Downers Grove, Illinois-based Fresh Thyme are Nos. 2 and 93, respectively, on PG's list.