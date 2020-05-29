Pet Owners Making the Cannabis Connection

It’s no secret that humans love their pets. More than half of American homes include a pet, according to the Stamford, Conn.-based American Pet Products Association (APPA). “Our pets are a part of our families, so naturally people treat them as such,” says Vincent Gillen, VP of sales for Tampa, Fla.-based Global Widget LLC, the manufacturer and distributor of Perfect Paws Hemp for pets, Hemp Bombs and Nature’s Script. “Just as we ensure that everything we use on a daily basis is of the best material and uses premium ingredients, we want our pets to have premium-made toys, food, supplements, bedding products and additional pet supplies.”

CBD and Your Pets

Humans have been using CBD oil products for decades to relieve anxiety and depression, reduce inflammation, improve sleep patterns, and combat health conditions like epilepsy. In the past decade, as pro-cannabis attitudes and legislation have swept the United States, CBD products have become highly popular. As humans discovered the health benefits of these products, they also began to wonder whether their pets could benefit as well.

Now that the pet product market has embraced CBD in the same way that human wellness brands have, there are many options on the shelves. “CBD can be used in edible form such as oils, or in a topical form such as paw butter,” notes Gillen. Global Widget’s Perfect Paws Hemp Paw Butter is a topical product that gently repairs dry and cracked paws while adding an extra layer of protection against harsh terrain. Each 2-ounce container contains 250 milligrams of CBD and is prepared with a blend of natural oils such as coconut and sweet almond oil.