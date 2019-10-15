Grocers Need to Address the Needs of Aging Pets

He’s an old fella, but he’s still got a lot of life in him,” says 28-year-old Michelle Williams, referring to her 10-year-old pit bull mix, Blue.

Although relatively healthy for his advanced age, Blue still needs more frequent veterinary care and medication for his kidney issues. A receptionist at an Austin, Texas, veterinarian’s office, where she sees senior animals every day as part of her job, as well as owning one, Williams also depends on specially formulated dog food and supplements to keep Blue healthy. “I just want his golden years to really be golden, you know?” she adds.

According to the Kansas City, Mo.-based North American Pet Health Insurance Association, more than 60 percent of households own a pet, and today’s pets are living longer than ever. Their higher longevity stems from a number of contributing factors, among them the increased personification of pets by their humans.

“The pet-and-owner relationship has evolved over the years, and pets have truly become part of our families,” asserts Joe Toscano, VP of trade and industry development at St. Louis-based Nestlé Purina PetCare Co., which offers both Purina One Smartblend Vibrant Maturity and Purina One Vibrant Maturity cat food for senior pets. “As such, there is a better-for-you trend in our country today, where owners not only want better-for-you items for themselves, but also better for their pets.

“Pet care is currently ranked eighth out of 305 supermarket categories by IRI InfoScan, and it’s growing two times that of the overall center store, according to Nielsen Scantrack data,” adds Toscano.