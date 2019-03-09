Albertsons Latest Grocer to Offer Doghouses for Shoppers' Pets

Albertsons Cos. has become the latest grocer to make shopping easier for customers who want to bring Fido on a trip to the grocery store.

The retailer has partnered with a Brooklyn, N.Y., company called DogSpot to install two doghouses at two Albertsons stores in Idaho.

In the shape of a traditional doghouse but packed with amenities, the DogSpot houses are designed to offer a safe and comfortable home-away-from-home for shoppers' dogs that might otherwise be left in the car or have to miss out on the extra adventure and time with the family.

"At Albertsons, we are always looking for ways to better serve our customers," said John Colgrove, Albertsons Cos. intermountain division president. "Having DogSpot houses available at our two Albertsons stores will offer our customers who are running errands with their pets a safe and comfortable option for them while they do their shopping."

Two DogSpot houses will be placed outside of Albertsons on Broadway in Boise and Albertsons Market Street in Meridian. The houses are app-connected and available on both iPhone and Android, offering customers quick and seamless access to the houses. Customers may reserve a house up to 15 minutes before use through the app if they're anticipating a trip to the store, or use an available house immediately upon arrival. The houses lock to allow only the customer's specific app account access to the house while their dog is inside, to ensure the dog's safety while the customer shops.

They're also temperature controlled, with fresh air ventilation to keep an optimal temperature inside for the dog, and equipped with vet-grade UVC lights that sanitize the house automatically between each new session. Customers can monitor their dog through the DogSpot app's puppy-cam feature while they shop.

Albertsons will be the first grocery store in Idaho to offer this service to shoppers. Ahold Delhaize USA's Stop & Shop banner and Kroger's QFC division have also introduced DogSpot houses at select locations in their respective market areas.

