Albertsons Hires New EVP and Chief HR Officer

Albertsons Cos. has replaced Andy Scoggin, who plans to leave the company at the end of the year after holding the role of EVP since 2006. Mike Theilmann, formerly with Chicago-based executive search and leadership consulting firm Heidrick & Struggles, will take on the position of EVP and chief human resources officer as of Aug. 19.

Theilmann has career spanning more than 30 years at such companies as Diageo, PepsiCo, Yum and JC Penney in various human resources positions.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Albertsons Cos.’ leadership team at such a pivotal moment in retail,” said Theilmann. “At no other time has the retail game been changing faster than it is today. Our omnichannel, technology-driven world isn’t just transforming how we shop; it’s influencing how companies attract, retain and develop talent in order to grow and sustain results, too. I look forward to the opportunity we have across Albertsons Cos.' 2,200-plus stores to build the best workforce in the industry, and to create a culture that people can’t help but want to be part of as employees and as customers.”

Vivek Sankaran, named Albertsons CEO and president earlier this year, also commented on Theilmann's hiring:

“Mike brings to Albertsons Cos. both proven HR leadership and a winning track record in developing strong cultures of employee engagement and development. His experiences across many industries, in large service-centric companies, and his ability to connect operating priorities to talent and culture priorities will be invaluable as we navigate this new era in retail. I look forward to working with Mike as we continue to grow and develop as a locally great, nationally strong omnichannel retailer.”

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal-kit company Plated. The company is No. 3 on PG's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.