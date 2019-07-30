Press enter to search
Close search

Albertsons Adds 2 Group VPs in Sourcing & Manufacturing

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Albertsons Adds 2 Group VPs in Sourcing & Manufacturing

07/30/2019
Albertsons Adds 2 New Group VPs in Sourcing & Manufacturing

Albertsons Cos. has named Johnathan Gardner its group VP of strategic sourcing and David Nelson its group VP of manufacturing. 

Before taking on his latest role, Gardner worked for Starbucks for nine years, most recently as VP, global sourcing and supplier relations. At Albertsons, he will report to Evan Rainwater, SVP, strategic sourcing and manufacturing.

Nelson has been on Albertsons' manufacturing team since 2001, expanding product offerings to retail. 

“Jonathan is an incredible leader who brings a significant amount of experience to our established Strategic Sourcing team, and we look forward to having someone with his expertise and acumen lead the expansion of our Goods Not For Resale (GNFR) efforts,” said Rainwater. “Moreover, David’s manufacturing experience is industry-leading. This combination of leaders will position us to further our efficiencies and create opportunities to invest in our company.”

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal-kit company Plated. The company is No. 3 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Also Worth Reading

Albertsons

Albertsons Sees Strong Q1, Ecommerce and Private Brands Highlighted

Identical sales increased

Albertsons

Albertsons Adds More Self-Checkouts Across Grocery Banners

Expanded partnership with Toshiba

Albertsons

Albertsons Makes Online Grocery Delivery Sites, Apps More Accessible

Improvements will benefit visually impaired shoppers

Pamesan

Parmesan Suit Against Albertsons Dismissed

Supervalu still faces unjust-enrichment claims in AL

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

NFRA Thomas and Larsen
Food Retailers
Refrigerated Food Hall of Fame Inducts 2 From Grocery Industry
Albertsons
Pharmacy
Albertsons Pharmacies in Idaho Now Prescribing Opioid Overdose Reversal Drug