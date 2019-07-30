Albertsons Adds 2 Group VPs in Sourcing & Manufacturing

Albertsons Cos. has named Johnathan Gardner its group VP of strategic sourcing and David Nelson its group VP of manufacturing.

Before taking on his latest role, Gardner worked for Starbucks for nine years, most recently as VP, global sourcing and supplier relations. At Albertsons, he will report to Evan Rainwater, SVP, strategic sourcing and manufacturing.

Nelson has been on Albertsons' manufacturing team since 2001, expanding product offerings to retail.

“Jonathan is an incredible leader who brings a significant amount of experience to our established Strategic Sourcing team, and we look forward to having someone with his expertise and acumen lead the expansion of our Goods Not For Resale (GNFR) efforts,” said Rainwater. “Moreover, David’s manufacturing experience is industry-leading. This combination of leaders will position us to further our efficiencies and create opportunities to invest in our company.”

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal-kit company Plated. The company is No. 3 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.