Albertsons Makes Online Grocery Delivery Sites, Apps More Accessible

Albertsons Cos. has made improvements to its online grocery shopping websites and mobile applications to make them more accessible to people with disabilities.

The grocer worked with several visually impaired customers at a number of its banners in what it called "structured negotiation" before making any changes.

“I congratulate Albertsons Cos. for recognizing the needs of all of its customers, including customers like me who have visual impairments,” said Judy Dixon, a Safeway shopper in Virginia. “The changes announced today will make it easier for us to shop with convenience and efficiency.”

The company said that it uses Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) version 2.0 Level AA as its standard. The WCAG 2.0 Guidelines are promulgated by the Web Accessibility Initiative (WAI) of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) and ensure that online content is more accessible and usable to persons with visual and other disabilities.

The guidelines don't affect the content or look and feel of a website. They are of particular benefit to blind computer users who use voice output or magnification technology on their computers and mobile devices and who, like some individuals with mobility impairments, rely on a keyboard instead of a mouse for navigation.

"As a longtime customer, I appreciate the company's commitment to accessibility," said Darrell Hilliker, a Safeway shopper in Arizona. "Through the straightforward implementation of the objective Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, blind people like me will be empowered to reap the benefits of online grocery delivery.”

“Ensuring a great shopping experience for all customers is one of our highest priorities, which includes ongoing web and mobile app accessibility enhancements to provide access to customers of all abilities,” said Ramiya Iyer, group VP, information technology at Albertsons Cos.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal-kit company Plated. The company is No. 3 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.