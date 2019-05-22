Albertsons Reinvents Its Signature Select Store Brands

Albertsons Cos. is updating its Signature Select brand and adding more than 300 items to the program this year.

Signature Select's new branding, for its more than 2,400 items, will include an upgrade to its trademark tag logo that will remain consistent on products throughout the store but allow flexibility with the different packaging.

“With a brand that extends across many diverse categories throughout our stores, we needed to create a design system with a recognizable brand presence that also allows for individuality across categories,” said Bill Luna, Albertsons' director of brand design and packaging operations. “The Signature tag provides an iconic and consistent brandmark that sits naturally on distinctive designs and reflects the unique qualities of each product in each category.”

Additional items will also be added throughout the year to the entire Signature family of brands, which, beside Signature Select, consists of Signature Cafe prepared meals and sides, Signature Farms meats and produce, Signature Reserve unique products, and Signature Care personal items.

“Our Signature family of brands aren’t like your parents’ store brands anymore,” said Geoff White, president of Albertsons Cos. Own Brands. “We are laser-focused on innovation and staying at the forefront of culinary trends. Customers should expect to see trends first at our stores. With the expansion of Signature Select, customers will find even more surprises, from seasonal and holiday items to ethnic and even plant-based offerings.”

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal-kit company Plated. The company is No. 3 on Progressive Grocer's 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.