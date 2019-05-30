Stop & Shop Piloting Doghouses

As humans continue to do more activities with their canine companions, Stop & Shop’s Port Washington, N.Y., location will offer doghouses to keep the pooches in comfort while the humans shop. The retailer has partnered with DogSpot, a pet-tech start up to pilot the program for 12 weeks this summer. The app-connected doghouses are lockable, self-sanitizing with ultraviolet light, camera monitored and temperature controlled.

“We know our customers love their pets, so we’re excited to introduce this innovation to our Long Island shoppers as another way to help make their grocery shopping easier and more convenient,” said Stop & Shop SVP Bob Yager. “Depending on the success of this initial pilot, we may roll out more DogSpots in other communities that we serve across the Northeast.”

The doghouses will be available beginning June 6, with a kick-off event scheduled for June 8 where local dog owners can visit the store for “puppuccinos,” photo opps and free demos. To use the doghouses, owners simply download the app and can then use or reserve the DogSpot house. The puppy cam allows owners to check in on the dogs while they shop.

DogSpot has more than 60 doghouses currently in retailers across 14 states, including Kroger’s QFC stores. The Port Washington Stop & Shop will be the first store to feature the newest doghouse model that can fit a dog that weighs up to 120 pounds.

An Ahold Delhaize USA company, Stop & Shop employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.