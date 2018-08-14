Grocers Have Big Profit Opportunities in Small Dogs

Maryssa Garcia has been breeding Chihuahuas for more than a decade. When asked about the smallest full-grown adult she’s ever bred, she answers without hesitation.

“It’s the kind of thing you never forget,” she says. “People are always asking me about the tiniest dog possible. Small is very big right now.”

According to a survey by the Stamford, Conn.-based American Pet Products Association, families across the United States house a total of 89.7 million pet dogs. While the most popular dogs in the country are Golden Retrievers and German Shepherds, small breeds like Chihuahuas and Yorkshire terriers have been seeing increases in numbers over the past decade or so.

Small dogs have their own unique needs.

“People love to spoil a dog, but they really love to spoil a small dog. I think it has something to do with size,” muses Garcia. “They kind of look like puppies forever, so it’s easy to want to baby them. That cuteness makes you want to go the extra mile for them.”

Aside from the cuteness factor, small dog breeds have different physical and nutritional needs from other breeds. This opens the door for a host of product categories that solve those size-specific problems. These products can be good for the bottom line of the retailer that carries them, as long as the merchandising efforts are consistent with what consumers with small dogs are looking for.