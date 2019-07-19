Premium Pet Products Find Success in Supermarkets

"We spend more of our lives enjoying the discomfort of harmful blue light slowly burning our retinas than we do looking into the eyes of other human beings,” says Travis Day, founder and CEO of Bingin Dog. Named for Day’s favorite beach in Bali, the Tualatin, Ore.-based brand offers ultra-soft and durable premium neoprene dog accessories incorporating surf style.

“Dogs provide us with relief in the form of companionship and more human interaction,” Day continues. “Dogs aren’t shy; they aren’t worried about judgment or rejection; they greet everyone with excitement and the possibility of being best friends. In our new age of keeping to ourselves, dogs give us permission to get back to our roots, let down our guard and say the hardest thing for so many people: ‘Hi.’”

It’s not just dogs carrying the load: Animals have been shown to be a great source of emotional support. Interacting with pets has been shown to decrease stress and lower blood pressure. Research carried out by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in partnership with the Mars Corp.’s Waltham Centre for Pet Nutrition has found that animals can reduce the overall feeling of loneliness, as well as boost mood. From autism to ADHD to diabetes, there are studies to support the idea that caring for an animal can have positive effects on many human health conditions. As a result, grateful humans want to give back to their pet companions.