Gaining Share With the Well-Groomed Pet

Specialty pet grooming products come in many different forms, with each product promising specialized results. For example, both Target and Walmart carry Veterinary Formula Clinical Care Hot Spot & Itch Relief Pet Shampoo, which aims to soothe pets with skin issues. It solves a problem and offers a specific result.

Specialty products are also determined by how they’re made or the ingredients they use. Many consumers place a high value on organic or hypoallergenic ingredients. Innovet’s PurEyes is carried by Austin-based Whole Foods Market and touts an antibiotic- and sulfate-free formula to handle tear stain removal.

The specialty category can also include items that don’t fit into the general category because of their unconventional use in the pet market. For instance, products like dog deodorants, sunscreen and colognes all fall under the specialty category. Stores like San Antonio-based H-E-B carry Four Paws Cologne Red, a spicy scented spray designed to help dog owners keep their pets smelling cleaner longer.

Merchandising and Marketing

Supermarkets and big-box stores are some of the main distribution points for pet-grooming products, but that doesn’t mean there’s no competition out there. Specialty pet stores are also main distribution points.

“The uphill battle is that consumers expect those pet stores to have these types of products, but that’s not always the case with grocers,” notes Franco. “So, I’d say the first order of business is to make sure that the consumer knows he can get these products where he shops every day anyway.”

Also, think outside of the pet aisle to grab potential customers’ attention. “If the consumer doesn’t expect you to carry a product, they might not even wander down the pet aisle to notice that you do carry it,” suggests Franco. “When you’re stocking new products, consider giving them display space outside of your pet department — Near the door or your customer service desk might get more eyeballs.”

Inside the pet aisle, experiment with different ways to group products. Displaying by manufacturer is effective when a brand name carries a lot of weight. On the other hand, organizing by use can also be successful. “The key is not to lock yourself into one method of display,” warns Franco. “Test out what works, and be flexible about making changes based on the data.”