Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Invests in CBD

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market is adding 99 new SKUs to its existing line of CBD offerings, for a total of 251 products. Customers at the full-service specialty grocer's stores in 10 states — Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — will have access to the offerings.

“As we continue our commitment to promoting healthy living, we are excited to announce the expansion of our CBD items in the health and beauty, supplement, and pet product categories,” said Jonathan Lawrence, senior director of grocery and natural living at Fresh Thyme. “We pride ourselves on providing our customers with a wide product selection and in-store employees who can help educate them on the benefits of CBD.”

Fresh Thyme launched CBD in November 2018, and according to the grocer, what originally took up two shelves has now become an 8-foot display. The 99 new SKUs include 52 health and beauty/topical items, 31 supplements and 16 pet products.

Employee training is top of mind, with off-site events hosted by CBD vendors and in-store events to ensure that associates can help shoppers find the most appropriate products.

As for Fresh Thyme's requirements, all supplements must be manufactured in a cGMP facility and require a Certificate of Analysis (COA) on every lot number, and all CBD manufacturers must include a QR code on their labels, which will allow customers to access the product’s COA, which the grocer said is especially important when it comes to CBD, as the certificate lists the quantity of various cannabinoids and the percentage of the product they make up.

Downers Grove, Ill.-based Fresh Thyme Farmers Market operates approximately 75 stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.