How to Merchandise CBD Products at Retail

By Abby Kleckler - 12/09/2019
CBD is arguably the next emerging category for retailers across all channels.

With hemp-derived CBD gaining in popularity — in line with overarching health, wellness and anti-pharma trends — and product availability and variety increasing, the market is on track to grow to $23.7 billion through 2023, according to a recent report by Brightfield Group, a predictive analytics and market research firm for the legal CBD (cannabidiol) and cannabis industries.

That is a sales projection that seems too good to pass up for grocery stores, convenience stores and many other retailers.

As with any emerging category, there is a learning curve and consumer education is needed.

CBD products span multiple categories, which could make for a merchandising headache.

John Cochran, chief operating officer of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc., and Paul Eifert, vice president of development at Great Northern Instore, a designer, manufacturer and service provider of in-store displays, shared with Progressive Grocer's sister publication Convenience Store News some of their tips for making CBD products stand out in stores while also educating the consumer.

Read their tips here. 

