How to Merchandise CBD Products at Retail

CBD is arguably the next emerging category for retailers across all channels.

With hemp-derived CBD gaining in popularity — in line with overarching health, wellness and anti-pharma trends — and product availability and variety increasing, the market is on track to grow to $23.7 billion through 2023, according to a recent report by Brightfield Group, a predictive analytics and market research firm for the legal CBD (cannabidiol) and cannabis industries.

That is a sales projection that seems too good to pass up for grocery stores, convenience stores and many other retailers.

As with any emerging category, there is a learning curve and consumer education is needed.

CBD products span multiple categories, which could make for a merchandising headache.

John Cochran, chief operating officer of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc., and Paul Eifert, vice president of development at Great Northern Instore, a designer, manufacturer and service provider of in-store displays, shared with Progressive Grocer's sister publication Convenience Store News some of their tips for making CBD products stand out in stores while also educating the consumer.

