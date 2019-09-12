How to Merchandise CBD Products at Retail
CBD is arguably the next emerging category for retailers across all channels.
With hemp-derived CBD gaining in popularity — in line with overarching health, wellness and anti-pharma trends — and product availability and variety increasing, the market is on track to grow to $23.7 billion through 2023, according to a recent report by Brightfield Group, a predictive analytics and market research firm for the legal CBD (cannabidiol) and cannabis industries.
That is a sales projection that seems too good to pass up for grocery stores, convenience stores and many other retailers.
As with any emerging category, there is a learning curve and consumer education is needed.
CBD products span multiple categories, which could make for a merchandising headache.
John Cochran, chief operating officer of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc., and Paul Eifert, vice president of development at Great Northern Instore, a designer, manufacturer and service provider of in-store displays, shared with Progressive Grocer's sister publication Convenience Store News some of their tips for making CBD products stand out in stores while also educating the consumer.