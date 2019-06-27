Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Beefs Up Executive Team

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market named Dean Little as the company’s new COO and Tod Pepin as CMO.

“As we continue our commitment to making fresh, organic food accessible to all, we are incredibly happy to promote and bring on these innovative leaders whose passion matches our own,” said Chris Sherrell, president and CEO of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market. “We are confident these talented executives will offer fresh ideas, deliver new innovations and lead the company to continued success.”

Little joined the full-service specialty grocer in 2017 and has more than 40 years of experience in the grocery industry, previously serving as SVP of operations for Price Chopper. In his expanded role as COO, he will continue to have oversight of store operations, new store development, asset protection and food safety while adding the responsibility for real estate, construction and distribution center operations.

Pepin joins Fresh Thyme with more than 25 years experience in merchandising strategy, category management, replenishment and retail operations. He most recently was SVP of foods merchandising for Meijer and before that served as SVP of merchandising governance, private label and business planning for Delhaize America. In his role as CMO, he will oversee all merchandising, marketing and pricing for Fresh Thyme.

As of the end of 2018, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market operated 75 stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.