Fresh Thyme Adopts Platform to Optimize Shopper Experience

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market is creating a customer experience platform to capture real-time shopper feedback at the store level.

Partnering with Kansas City, Mo.-based customer experience company Service Management Group on the grocery technology, the Midwestern natural and organic grocer is using a location-level customer experience survey, SMG VisitView, to help capture customer feedback, optimize in-store touchpoints and incorporate insights into action planning. The data delivered to the smg360 reporting dashboard and mobile app allows team members to have 24/7 access to customer feedback, robust reporting and advanced text analytics.

Meanwhile, real-time alerts trigger email notifications to stakeholders, allowing associates to quickly close the loop with customers while capturing the correspondence and path to resolution in smg360. By capturing resolution data, Fresh Thyme can identify trends in service recovery, augment training and ultimately improve the customer experience.

“Amidst the rapid expansion at Fresh Thyme, we turned to SMG to help us implement a best-in-class customer experience program,” said Amy Parker, VP of marketing at Fresh Thyme. “By capturing location-level data, we can optimize store performance and leverage the insights SMG provides to better train team members and improve the performance of future stores.”

Downers Grove, Ill.-based Fresh Thyme Farmers Market operates more than 70 stores across 11 Midwestern states.