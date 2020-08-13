Press enter to search
Close search

Ball’s Price Chopper Launches Store-Within-A-Store CBD Concept

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Ball’s Price Chopper Launches Store-Within-A-Store CBD Concept

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 08/13/2020
Ball’s Price Chopper Launches Store-Within-A-Store CBD Concept American Shaman
Ball's Food Stores has become the first U.S. supermarket chain to feature a store-within-a-store CBD concept, according to the grocer and its partner in the endeavor, CBD manufacturer American Shaman.

A Ball’s Price Chopper store in Kansas City, Missouri, is home to the first-ever CBD store to be located within a multistore supermarket franchise in the United States. Local CBD manufacturer American Shaman owns and operates the store-within-a-store.

“American Shaman has been a great partner, and we are proud to have the very first CBD store within a supermarket in the country as we continue to innovate and serve our community and customers’ needs,” said Scott Bayne, VP of sales and marketing for Ball’s Food Stores. “Our shoppers have indicated a demand for CBD products in our aisles, and we believe they will enjoy the store-within-a-store model because it maximizes convenience while upholding the standard  of quality shopping and products they have come to expect from Ball’s.”

The partnership creates opportunities for both brands to engage new markets, with both Ball’s and American Shaman poised to gain foot traffic and new customers. The store also serves as a prototype for potential future versions of the concept in other Ball’s locations.

Designed to impart an intimate, relaxed shopping space, the store features reclaimed wood and botanical prints to highlight American Shaman’s focus on high-quality, natural ingredients. A small seating area will be used for sampling and in-depth discussions about the various products offered, including American Shaman’s line of CBD tinctures, CBNight, CBGo and sparkling CBD beverages.

“As demand for CBD products continues to grow, we’re always looking for new and unique ways to interact with our customers,” noted Vince Sanders, CEO of Kansas City, Missouri-based American Shaman. “The new location within the four walls of a great supermarket partner affords us exposure to the general public outside our own online and retail stores – and creates an innovative new revenue stream for us both.”

Hours for the American Shaman store at Ball’s Price Chopper on 500 NE Barry Road are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12 p.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Kansas City, Kansas-based Ball’s Food Stores operates 26 supermarkets under the Hen House Market, Price Chopper, Sun Fresh and Payless Discount Foods banners in Kansas City and surrounding markets.

Also Worth Reading

CBD Primer for Retail

CBD Primer for Food Retailers

A better understanding of this rising category is crucial for consumers and grocers alike

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Invests in CBD

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Invests in CBD

Food retailer now carrying more than 250 SKUs at stores in 10 states

Pet Owners Making the Cannabis Connection

Pet Owners Making the Cannabis Connection

CBD products may be just what the vet ordered

Consumer Brands Launch Coalition for Smart CBD Regulation

Consumer Brands Launch Coalition for Smart CBD Regulation

Law enforcement, industry groups join forces

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Independent Grocers
Independent Grocer Price Chopper Names Casie Broker Chief Marketing Officer
The banner’s 51 Kansas City stores
Food Retailers
Price Chopper's $54M Kansas City Investment