Ball’s Price Chopper Launches Store-Within-A-Store CBD Concept

A Ball’s Price Chopper store in Kansas City, Missouri, is home to the first-ever CBD store to be located within a multistore supermarket franchise in the United States. Local CBD manufacturer American Shaman owns and operates the store-within-a-store.

“American Shaman has been a great partner, and we are proud to have the very first CBD store within a supermarket in the country as we continue to innovate and serve our community and customers’ needs,” said Scott Bayne, VP of sales and marketing for Ball’s Food Stores. “Our shoppers have indicated a demand for CBD products in our aisles, and we believe they will enjoy the store-within-a-store model because it maximizes convenience while upholding the standard of quality shopping and products they have come to expect from Ball’s.”

The partnership creates opportunities for both brands to engage new markets, with both Ball’s and American Shaman poised to gain foot traffic and new customers. The store also serves as a prototype for potential future versions of the concept in other Ball’s locations.

Designed to impart an intimate, relaxed shopping space, the store features reclaimed wood and botanical prints to highlight American Shaman’s focus on high-quality, natural ingredients. A small seating area will be used for sampling and in-depth discussions about the various products offered, including American Shaman’s line of CBD tinctures, CBNight, CBGo and sparkling CBD beverages.

“As demand for CBD products continues to grow, we’re always looking for new and unique ways to interact with our customers,” noted Vince Sanders, CEO of Kansas City, Missouri-based American Shaman. “The new location within the four walls of a great supermarket partner affords us exposure to the general public outside our own online and retail stores – and creates an innovative new revenue stream for us both.”

Hours for the American Shaman store at Ball’s Price Chopper on 500 NE Barry Road are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12 p.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

Kansas City, Kansas-based Ball’s Food Stores operates 26 supermarkets under the Hen House Market, Price Chopper, Sun Fresh and Payless Discount Foods banners in Kansas City and surrounding markets.