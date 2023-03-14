Website Launches in Opposition to Kroger-Albertsons Merger

As part of the Stop the Merger campaign, a national and state-level effort opposing the proposed $25 billion merger of The Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos., a website has launched featuring content on the proposed merger’s negative impact; stories from community members, workers and others; and tools for organizations and individuals to take action and express their opposition to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which has the regulatory oversight responsibility to review proposed mergers.

In October 2022, Kroger and Albertsons revealed that they would pursue a merger, joining together the two largest stand-alone U.S. grocery chains. The deal, which is currently undergoing FTC review, would, according to the coalition of more than 100 organizations supporting the Stop the Merger campaign, “drive out competition, increase food prices, create food deserts and put hundreds of thousands of jobs at risk, as well as hurt local farmers and ranchers.”

The diverse coalition, which consists of organizations focusing on such issues as consumer protection, faith, economic justice, poverty, food justice, environmental protection, women’s rights, minority representation, and farmers and farmworkers, has also written to the FTC and state attorneys general, held meetings with federal and state elected officials and regulators, organized press conferences and virtual town halls, attended public events on the merger hosted by government officials, and participated in various local community activities opposing the merger.

In other merger news, Kroger has enlisted the help of former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives John Boehner (R-Ohio) to “provide strategic counsel” to Kroger executives regarding the proposed merger.

Serving 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list ofthe top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons, operating more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities across 34 states and the District of Columbia, is No. 9 on PG’s list.