Albertsons Debuts Inaugural Nourishing Neighbors PSA

Albertsons Cos. has launched its first-ever public service announcement (PSA) campaign for Nourishing Neighbors, its charitable program that encourages shoppers and local communities to help support those in need. (The PSA can be viewed below.)

The campaign, which emphasizes that “everyone should be welcome at the table,” is being shared nationally across multiple media platforms, including TV, radio, digital, print and a Times Square digital billboard to drive additional awareness at the community level. In addition, May 23 will be designated Nourishing Neighbors Day.

Since 2011, Nourishing Neighbors has donated more than $225 million to at least 4,000 local organizations to deliver 900 million-plus meals to neighbors in need, with a goal of enabling the donation of 1 billion meals by 2030.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 401 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. It operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 well-known banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

Nourishing Neighbors PSA