Albertsons' O Organics Aims to Be Go-To Brand for Gen Z

Shortly following the makeover of its Open Nature brand, Albertsons Cos. Inc. has revealed new packaging for its other store brand, O Organics. According to the company, the new O Organics design will continue to maintain its familiar aesthetic, accentuated by modernized, vibrant and clean elements reflecting the positive, bold impact that O Organics has made on the organic industry.

“Many of our customers have embraced an organic lifestyle and consider it to be a meaningful part of their personal values,” said Brandon Brown, SVP of Own Brands at Albertsons Cos. “As the brand has grown with the ever-evolving needs of our customers, we felt its visual identity should, too. We modernized the O Organics design while preserving our bright, multicolored logo and the easily identifiable ‘O.’”

Albertsons created the O Organics brand back in 2005 to make organic more affordable through private label. The brand launched with 150 USDA Certified Organic products, spanning bakery, beverages, canned and frozen food, cereal, dairy, and snack items. To be labeled USDA Certified Organic, the products must meet strict federal government standards for organic farming, processing and handling.

In 2018, O Organics became a $1 billion brand with more than 1,000 products, making the proprietary store label one of the nation’s largest brands of USDA Certified Organic products. Today, O Organics is the leading organic brand sold at Albertsons Cos. banners, boasting more than 1,500 products in its assortment, from organic fresh fruits and vegetables to organic dairy and meats, organic cage-free certified eggs, organic snacks, organic baby food, and more.