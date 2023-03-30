Albertsons' O Organics Aims to Be Go-To Brand for Gen Z

In celebration of its vibrant redesign, the private label brand has designated April Organic Breakfast Month to promote a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. The company is encouraging customers to share their favorite breakfast routines on social media using #WakeUpOrganic as O Organics. With fresh packaging and new marketing tactics, Albertsons Cos. is working toward O Organics becoming the go-to brand for Gen Z and young Millennials.
Other brands that are part of Albertsons’ Own Brands portfolio include Lucerne, Signature Select, Primo Taglio, debi lilly design, waterfront Bistro, Soleil ,Value Corner and Open Nature.
A few weeks ago, Albertsons introduced the redesign of the Open Nature brand, which is geared toward health-conscious shoppers. According to the company, this store brand provides shoppers with better-for-you foods made with thoughtfully chosen ingredients that are free from unnecessary additives. As part of the redesign, the Open Nature logo and packaging were refreshed, and the brand rolled out 12 new plant-based products.
Albertsons' fourth-quarter private label identical sales increased 10.1%
Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. It has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.