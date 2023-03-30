Advertisement
Albertsons' O Organics Aims to Be Go-To Brand for Gen Z

Grocer celebrates evolution of store brand with vibrant new packaging, fresh marketing approach
Albertsons O Organics
Albertsons Cos. is celebrating the evolution of its O Organics brand with vibrant new packaging.

Shortly following the makeover of its Open Nature brand, Albertsons Cos. Inc. has revealed new packaging for its other store brand, O Organics. According to the company, the new O Organics design will continue to maintain its familiar aesthetic, accentuated by modernized, vibrant and clean elements reflecting the positive, bold impact that O Organics has made on the organic industry. 

“Many of our customers have embraced an organic lifestyle and consider it to be a meaningful part of their personal values,” said Brandon Brown, SVP of Own Brands at Albertsons Cos. “As the brand has grown with the ever-evolving needs of our customers, we felt its visual identity should, too. We modernized the O Organics design while preserving our bright, multicolored logo and the easily identifiable ‘O.’”

Albertsons created the O Organics brand back in 2005 to make organic more affordable through private label. The brand launched with 150 USDA Certified Organic products, spanning bakery, beverages, canned and frozen food, cereal, dairy, and snack items. To be labeled USDA Certified Organic, the products must meet strict federal government standards for organic farming, processing and handling.

In 2018, O Organics became a $1 billion brand with more than 1,000 products, making the proprietary store label one of the nation’s largest brands of USDA Certified Organic products. Today, O Organics is the leading organic brand sold at Albertsons Cos. banners, boasting more than 1,500 products in its assortment, from organic fresh fruits and vegetables to organic dairy and meats, organic cage-free certified eggs, organic snacks, organic baby food, and more.

“We believe every customer should have access to affordable, organic options that support healthy lifestyles and diverse shopping preferences,” said Jennifer Saenz, EVP and chief merchandising officer at Albertsons Cos. “Over the years, we have made organic foods more accessible by expanding O Organics to every aisle across our stores, making it possible for health- and budget-conscious families to incorporate organic food into every meal.”

Albertsons O Organics
The O Organics brand is taking a fresh approach to marketing as it aims to become the go-to brand for Gen Z and young Millennials.

In celebration of its vibrant redesign, the private label brand has designated April Organic Breakfast Month to promote a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. The company is encouraging customers to share their favorite breakfast routines on social media using #WakeUpOrganic as Organics. With fresh packaging and new marketing tactics, Albertsons Cos. is working toward O Organics becoming the go-to brand for Gen Z and young Millennials.

Other brands that are part of Albertsons’ Own Brands portfolio include Lucerne, Signature Select, Primo Taglio, debi lilly design, waterfront Bistro, Soleil ,Value Corner and Open Nature.  

A few weeks ago, Albertsons introduced the redesign of the Open Nature brand, which is geared toward health-conscious shoppers. According to the company, this store brand provides shoppers with better-for-you foods made with thoughtfully chosen ingredients that are free from unnecessary additives. As part of the redesign, the Open Nature logo and packaging were refreshed, and the brand rolled out 12 new plant-based products.

Albertsons' fourth-quarter private label identical sales increased 10.1%

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. It has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

