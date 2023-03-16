Albertsons Cos. Expands, Redesigns Health-Conscious Own Brand

As it strives to become more relevant to health-conscious shoppers seeking a balanced lifestyle, the Open Nature private label brand from Albertsons Cos. is undergoing a makeover. The Open Nature logo and packaging have been refreshed, and the brand has rolled out 12 new plant-based products.

Open Nature promises tasty foods made with thoughtfully chosen ingredients that are free from unnecessary additives, with an existing assortment that includes plant-based products such as non-dairy almond milk, buttery spreads and protein powders. Open Nature also now offers 100% domestic raised grass-fed Angus beef.

“Research has shown that more Americans are adopting better-for-you eating patterns as a means for protecting their long-term health and preventing future health conditions. As we continue to innovate and grow our portfolio, we want to ensure that our customers have diverse options, high-quality products and thoughtfully chosen ingredients at accessible prices,” said Brandon Brown, SVP of Own Brands at Albertsons Cos. “The expansion of our Open Nature offerings demonstrates an ongoing commitment to support the health and wellbeing of our neighbors and communities.”

The line’s newest items, which are available at all Albertsons Cos. banner stores, include:

Dairy-Free Coconut Yogurt Alternatives available in Vanilla, Strawberry, Raspberry and Mango flavors;

Non-Dairy Cream Cheese Alternatives in Original and Chives & Onion;

Non-Dairy Shredded Cheese Alternative in Mozzarella and Cheddar blend;

Non-Dairy Oat Frozen Desserts in Vanilla Bean, Peanut Butter Chocolaty Chip and Chocolaty Peanut Butter Pretzel flavors;

Non-Dairy Almond Frozen Desserts in Cherry Maximum Fudge Moose Tracks and Caramel Macchiato flavors.

The Open Nature brand launched in 2011 and has evolved over the years to include more than 500 products across 100 categories including non-food products such as paper towels made from recycled paper and industrially compostable cutlery.

The Open Nature redesign follows the launch of Albertsons’ “Sincerely” brand platform, which utilizes digital properties, in-store signage, and traditional and social media to convey how daily moments and special occasions are celebrated through food. The grocer also rolled out a new marketing campaign, dubbed “Sincerely, Food,” that tells a unique story from the perspective of what food sees.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. It has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 well-known banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.