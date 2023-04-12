Albertsons Cos. Gamifies Wellness With Apple Watch Integration

As it wades deeper into the health-and-wellness space, Albertsons Cos. is giving customers a new incentive to get moving. Through a partnership with Apple, the grocer will bring activity data from Apple Watch and iPhone to its Sincerely Health digital health-and-wellness platform so users can earn points for doing physical activity.

Customers with Apple Watch Series 3 or later can share their activity data with their Sincerely Health account and earn up to 75 points daily for closing all three Activity rings: Move, Exercise and Stand. Shoppers can also connect their iPhone with iOS 16 through the Fitness app and earn up to 25 points each day for closing the Move ring.

Points earned through Sincerely Health are redeemable for grocery coupons and discounts. Users can work to improve their overall health score and earn even more points by setting up one or multiple goals related to physical activity, nutrition, lifestyle and sleep.

"We are taking another step towards our commitment to inspire well-being by rewarding customers for their physical activity. Customers can now connect their Apple Watch or iPhone and receive rewards for closing their activity rings," said Omer Gajial, chief digital officer and EVP health at Albertsons. "By integrating Apple Watch with the Sincerely Health platform, we are making it easy for customers to get value and also receive incentives for achieving their fitness goals.”

The Sincerely Health platform was unveiled in February and is now available on the grocery apps and websites of 16 of Albertsons’ banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Shaw’s, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Tom Thumb and more. It is designed to help improve lives by connecting, educating, encouraging and rewarding customers as they make informed choices regarding food, physical activity, sleep and mindfulness.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores with 1,700-plus pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. It operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 24 well-known banners, among them Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.