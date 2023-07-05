Albertsons Cos. Uses Store Brand to Fight Hunger

Albertsons Cos. officially launched its O Organics “Fight Hunger, Serve Hope” initiative, which will help families combat hunger during the summer months. The program will run through Aug. 1, with the company’s private label brand donating one meal to Nourishing Neighbors for every O Organics product purchased, up to $7 million or the equivalent of 28 million meals.

Nourishing Neighbors, part of the Albertsons Cos. Foundation, offers grants dedicated to providing healthy meals for at-risk youth throughout the summer. Grants will be given to more than 200 organizations that enhance school breakfasts, provide weekend breakfast food, offer backpack programs with food to take home and more.

"While summertime sparks excitement for countless students, it also marks the unfortunate reality that 22 million children face when they lose access to school cafeteria lunches and breakfasts they depend on throughout the school year," said Jennifer Saenz, EVP and chief merchandising officer at Albertsons. “As a company, we are committed to making a difference in the lives of children in need. For the first time, we are making it easier than ever for our customers to support this mission by connecting each purchase of our O Organics brand to hunger relief efforts in the communities we serve.”

Eligible O Organics products can be purchased at any Albertsons banner store, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Shaw’s, Jewel-Osco and Tom Thumb. The private-label brand offers affordable USDA-certified, organic foods, such as bakery items, beverages, canned and frozen food, cereal, dairy and snack items.

In March, Albertsons revealed new packaging for its O Organics store brand. According to the company, the new design will continue to maintain its familiar aesthetic, accentuated by modernized, vibrant and clean elements reflecting the positive, bold impact that O Organics has made on the organic industry.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates more than 2,200 retail stores in 34 states. The company is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company as one of its Retailers of the Century.