Imperfect Foods Now Selling Wine Online

Eco-forward online grocer Imperfect Foods has begun selling organic and sustainably sourced wine for the first time with technology from DRINKS, an operating system for alcohol e-commerce. DRINKS, which has powered the online wine category for Imperfect Foods’ parent company, Misfits Market, since early last year, is now doing the same for San Francisco-based Imperfect Foods through its WaaS (wine-as-a-service) platform. Via a plug-and-play integration, WaaS seamlessly integrates with any e-commerce platform and ensures order fulfillment and direct-to-home shipping using a network of licensed alcohol producers and retailers.

As a result of this implementation, Misfits Market and Imperfect Foods can now both offer their shoppers a curated wine selection, delivered in sustainable packaging, that fits the core principles of both brands’ eco-focused sourcing principles. The partnership will also help support Imperfect Foods’ goal of reducing food waste through a Rescued Wine program, which will feature wines with labels that have been scuffed or lightly marked and so wouldn’t secure prime shelf space at traditional retailers. As part of delivering outsized value to its members, Imperfect Foods will offer these wines at a deep discount. As with Misfits Market, Rescued Wine items will be available during limited-time flash sales at Imperfect Foods.

“The DRINKS WaaS Platform was built to enable our partners to seamlessly establish and scale their alcohol business,” explained Zac Brandenberg, co-founder and CEO of Los Angeles-based DRINKS. “Powering a wine offering for Imperfect Foods customers, after success in doing the same for Misfits Market, demonstrates how DRINKS continues to scale as our clients’ businesses grow.”

“Wine was our most requested product that we could not easily offer, due to the category’s tangle of regulatory and tax-compliance complexities,” noted Ian Swainson VP, strategy and business development of Delanco, N.J.-based Misfits Market. “It’s nothing like selling an ugly apple. DRINKS has been a great partner powering our wine program at Misfits Market. They’ve helped us align our entry to the alcohol category with our mission by offering wines with sustainable practices, and we are excited to further support our mission by offering the same experience to Imperfect Foods customers.”