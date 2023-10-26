ALDI Gets Shoppers Ready for Holiday Hosting

As ALDI touts affordable fixings for Thanksgiving, the retailer is also setting up for what is increasingly a concurrent holiday season. This week, ALDI announced its holiday food lineup for 2023, featuring perennial favorites and a trove of new items for consumers who want to celebrate but not break the proverbial bank.

The discount retailer shared that this year’s holiday assortment is “larger than ever before." Shoppers can discover more than 70 new products and save money, with most items priced below $10.

For those making a list and checking it twice, ALDI’s holiday assortment includes the following items:

Cheese: More than 75 specialty cheeses will line ALDI’s cases, including new offerings like Specially Selected Tete De Moine Rosettes and Specially Selected Burrata, with most items under $5.

Charcuterie and more: ALDI’s selection of charcuturie items include more than 50 foodstuffs under $10, such as artisan crackers, onion chutneys, prosciutto and pancetta.

Meat and seafood: For the main course, ALDI is expanding its meat and seafood offerings this season with a variety of new budget-friendly products, including pork sirloin roast and stuffed salmon.

Holiday snacks: ALDI’s 120-plus snacks include more than 40 new offerings, like a three-pack of Choceur Hot Cocoa Bombs for $5.99 and Choceur Hot Cocoa Melting Chocolate Snowmen for $2.49.

Wine: As they entertain or look for gifts, ALDI shoppers can pick up bottles of seasonal varieties sold for as low as $6.99. This is also the first holiday season for the retailer’s Specially Selected Wine Collection .

In addition to affordable staples for holiday meals and snacks, ALDI is releasing its anticipated limited-time selection of gifts, clothing and home décor items in its ALDI Finds section. The company’s popular advent calendars are back, with new versions joining the popular wine advent calendar and cheese advent calendar. Shoppers can find new items every week in the run-up to Christmas and other December holidays.

"The holidays should be spent with friends and family, not scouring grocery shelves for better prices," said Joan Kavanaugh, VP of national buying. "ALDI is the destination for holiday entertaining – shoppers can relax this season knowing our stores are serving up a wide selection of premium products, always at low prices."

