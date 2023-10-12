Food Lion Touts Easy and Affordable Holiday Shopping

As the fall and winter holidays approach, Food Lion has introduced its Be the Season’s MVP program, which was created to provide ease and affordability for customers planning festive get-togethers with family and friends.

“Customers can be this season’s MVP by taking advantage of affordability and convenience as well as cooking tips, recipes and catering options at Food Lion,” noted Jennifer Blanchard, Food Lion’s director of community relations. “We will continue to offer everyday low prices on our private-brand products as well as an assortment of national brands and seasonal promotions, providing great value and exceptional quality.”

[Read more: "Holiday Retail Sales Growth Predicted to Be Sluggish"]

To help customers save money on popular items, Food Lion is offering an additional $20 in savings ahead of the holidays, from Oct. 11 to Nov. 21. Along with the savings, the grocer is making earning and redeeming the $20 coupon easy: Customers who shop six times between Oct. 11 and Nov. 21 with a personal MVP card and spend at least $50 on each shopping trip receive a $20 Food Lion coupon at the bottom of the receipt after the sixth qualifying trip, and they can redeem the $20 coupon on the next shopping trip using a personal MVP card. The coupons are valid for two weeks from the date of issue.

Promotional progress is shown at the bottom of each receipt. For purchases to be eligible for the promotion, customers have to use their personal MVP savings card. This card enables shoppers to access lower prices throughout the store or online when purchasing items via Food Lion To Go. Customers without an MVP card can enroll at no charge in stores or online. Additionally, shoppers can save more by visiting the MVP Coupon Hub or scanning their MVP card in-store at the MVP Savings Center by the entrance of any Food Lion store.

In other Food Lion news, the retailer revealed that its 10th annual Food Lion Feeds Apple Bag campaign helped to provide 18.3 million meals for food-insecure people, surpassing the campaign’s 4 million-meal goal and quadrupling results from theprevious year.

Salisbury, N.C.-based Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores with 82,000-plus associates. Its parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.