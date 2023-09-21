Fall Beer and Wine Review

Layering Up

Beyond the pumpkin spice flavor profile, brewers are adding more layers in other ways during the cool season. As always in this category, evocative product names are designed to grab attention at the shelf, such as Flannel Friday from Boston’s Harpoon Brewery, featuring notes of caramel and roast, and Williamsport, Pa.-based New Trail Brewing Co.’s Flannel Weather New Zealand-style hazy double IPA. The Belgian-style brewer Allagash, located in Portland, Maine, is also going for imagery with its North Sky stout, which features a roasted chocolate flavor that plays off the Belgian yeast.

Another way to make a beer name stand out on shelf is to co-brand it. For example, in time for the fall tailgate season, the University of Southern California Athletics group is teaming up with SoCal brand Stone Brewing to produce a Stone Fight On! Pale Ale. The drink is available at stores, restaurants and bars in the region, in addition to the Los Angeles Coliseum and Galen Center, which are home venues for the USC Trojans teams.

“Stone beers are popular nationwide and across the globe, but SoCal is where we started and is home to our biggest population of fans,” says Erin Smith, VP of marketing at Escondido, Calif.-based Stone Brewing. “We’re thrilled at the opportunity to create a beer that instills local pride in that cross-section of craft beer drinkers and USC fans and alumni. It’s our hope that this beer is enjoyed year-round for its incredible flavor, and that it truly adds to the game-day experience across all USC sports.”

Likewise, the Keystone brand from the Molson Coors Brewing Co., in Golden, Colo., is gearing up for sweater weather with a co-branded fall campaign centered on a popular autumn pastime. To kick off hunting season, the brand is tucking bright-orange cans into seasonal packs of Keystone Light and partnering with Columbus, Ga.-based hunting lifestyle brand Realtree to offer hunters a chance to win merchandise like coolers, jackets, flannels and beanies.

Other craft brews are infused with different signature tastes of the season. Genesee Brewing Co., based in Rochester, N.Y., is promoting its Cran Orange Kellierbier, already available in many stores and complementing its traditional Oktoberfest variety.

Smoky flavors are also finding their way into beers, bringing to mind bonfires and the deeper flavors that arrive with autumn. Juneau-based Alaskan Brewing Co. is introducing a Smoked Porter beer. Other beermakers are also going Old World in this way, offering German-style rauchbier made with smoked malts.

Winemakers are similarly getting into the spirit of the season. In addition to promoting fuller-bodied wines that pair well with heartier meals as the weather turns, retailers can merchandise wines that have a holiday link. For instance, in addition to its pumpkin beer, The Fresh Market is highlighting a Spellbound Pinot Noir and Ghost Pines Red Blend with a Halloween aesthetic. On the supplier side, Omena, Mich.-based Leelanau Cellars is bringing back its Witches Brew Spiced Red Wine as the leaves in its vineyards turn color.