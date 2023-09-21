Fall Beer and Wine Review

Rollouts Roll Back
The early push to swap out seasons is arriving earlier than ever, with some CPGs and grocers moving to fall flavors and merchandise in early August and narrowing those displays in late September and October to make way for holiday items.
According to Tiffany Benning, brand manager at Genesee Brewing Co., the company is tinkering with a summertime start. “There has been an ongoing debate for years about when we should release our fall beers,” she notes, “so we decided that it’s time to let the fans have the floor. We want to hear if people are ready or not.” This year, Genesee is asking consumers to message the company directly on social media platforms to share their opinions.
Just as pumpkin, apple and Halloween-inspired beers and wines are creeping into assortments earlier, so are holiday offerings. Look for brands like BuzzBallz, based in Carollton, Tex., to get the festivities going as soon as possible; last year, BuzzBallz’s wine-based Chillers included an eggnog variety featuring a rich vanilla flavor and hints of cinnamon and nutmeg over an orange wine base.
Also Trending This Season
In addition to seasonal varieties cropping up, there are some other beer and wine trends of note as the year comes to a close.
The push for sustainability continues as beverage brands and grocers work to hit their environmental targets. According to data from Chicago-based NielsenIQ (NIQ) alcohol products with attributes such as “eco-friendly certified” and “responsibly sourced” grew at a faster rate than other products within the total beverage alcohol sector last year.
Imperfect Foods, for its part, is joining Delanco, N.J.-based parent company Misfits Markets in offering shoppers wines that align with the e-grocers’ sustainability values through a variety of organic and sustainable options. The companies began a Rescued Wine program, selling wines with labels that have been lightly marked or scuffed and are no longer bound for store shelves.
Among mainstream grocers, Safeway and its parent, Albertsons Cos., have recently added a curated collection of wines called Vine & Cellar that can be directly shipped to consumers’ homes.
“We are launching Vine & Cellar to give our customers and fellow wine enthusiasts the ability to discover and shop regional and specialty wines from smaller vineyards that are not usually available at national supermarket retailers,” explains Curtis Mann, Master of Wine and group VP of alcohol for Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons.
Meanwhile, even as people get together for occasions like tailgating and holiday parties, some of them are looking for lower-alcohol options. According to a survey commissioned by New York-based NCSolutions, 34% of U.S. consumers report that they’re trying to drink less alcohol in 2023. The survey also showed that 36% of consumers have tried nonalcoholic beer and 12% have sampled alcohol-free wine. NIQ reports that dollar sales of nonalcoholic drinks rose 20.6% between 2021 and 2022, and that 82% of nonalcoholic beer, wine and spirit buyers are also purchasing products that contain alcohol.
One new entry in the field comes from Oceano Wines, a Paso Robles, Calif., winemaker that recently added its first ultra-premium nonalcoholic wine. Additionally, earlier this year, the venerable Dutch brewing company Heineken, whose U.S. headquarters is in White Plains, N.Y., introduced Heineken Silver, a lower-carb, lower-calorie 4% ABV product.