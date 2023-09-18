Consumers Ditch From-Scratch Shopping for Easy Meal Solutions

Maximize Strengths

To make the most of their foodservice departments, supermarket retailers should lean into their strengths, experts contend. “Retailers have different levels of foodservice sophistication,” observes Stein. “Some offer just rotisserie chicken, while others have full sit-down restaurants. We recommend that retailers develop a few ‘reputational’ offerings and emphasize those items in the marketing of their retail foodservice.”

Lewis Shaye, president of Columbia, S.C.-based Grocerant Design Group, agrees that narrowing offerings to focus on a specialty in a specific area — whether it’s a sandwich, chicken or pizza program — is a recipe for success. “Regional operators need to be distinctive,” advises Shaye. “They need to offer items that set them apart and create buzz.” He recommends mining for new twists on fan favorites.

“If you’re already doing a great job with rotisserie chicken, adding a French herbal or a citrus-marinated version can really build that business,” suggests Shaye. “A chain offering a sub sandwich program should look at core breads, meats and cheeses to find that twist or local deviation, like a special hot-pepper spread, that makes it unique and special. You can differentiate on shape, size or flavor.”

Shaye notes that in the prepared food segment, supermarket retailers are competing not just with other supermarket chains, but also with fast-casual and quick-serve operators.

Retailers with established strengths are seeing their businesses take off. The Kroger Co., based in Cincinnati, has become the biggest sushi retailer in the United States, according to a recent report in The Wall Street Journal, while its Home Chef roasted chicken products are “wildly popular” with consumers, since these products “offer convenient and healthy options at affordable prices,” says Teresa Sabatino, director of customer marketing at Home Chef.

“Baked chicken continues to be a customer favorite, along with our Simple Truth Whole Chicken and Home Chef Turkey Breast,” adds Sabatino. “Home Chef’s convenient in-store meal solutions, especially heat-and-eat meals that range from [a] single serving to family size, are customers’ go-to. Additionally, the Home Chef line of Culinary Collection meal kits has proven popular with shoppers who are looking for a little more adventure when it comes to flavors and cooking techniques.”

FMI’s “Power of Foodservice” report stresses the power of localizing offerings to specific markets and offering seasonal and limited items. “If strawberries are in season, throw strawberries and pecans into a prepared salad,” counsels Shaye. “There’s more relevance, and customers feel good about the freshness.”

Meal deals and bundles are another proven strategy for driving sales and trial. “It’s important to offer a variety of options,” says Stein. “One way to do that is meal deals and bundles. Another is daily or weekly specials such as a Friday date-night special menu, or Taco Tuesday, Meatless Monday theme days. Combining these special offerings with clear nutrition information is a win for shoppers.”