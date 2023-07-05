Kevin’s Natural Foods Now Under Mars Umbrella

Mars, Inc.. is acquiring Kevin's Natural Foods in a bid to enhance its roster of healthy offerings. The global food and pet care CPG announced the deal with the Modesto, Calif.-based provider of nutritious meals that include sous-vide entrees, sides and paleo, keto and gluten-free certified sauces. Kevin’s will operate as a standalone business within Mars’ food and nutrition division.

Since Kevin’s Natural Foods was established in 2019, the company has been on a high-growth path with consistent double-digit increases. The products are available at more than 17,000 retail locations, including Whole Foods Market, Costco, Target, Publix and Albertsons stores, as well as online at Amazon.com and the company’s own site.

[Read more: "TreeHouse Foods Expands Coffee Business"]

“We are excited to welcome Kevin’s Natural Foods to the Mars Food & Nutrition family of businesses. We have been hugely inspired by Kevin’s, a business whose mission fits squarely with our purpose: Better Food Today. A Better World Tomorrow. Kevin’s products are of a very high quality, nutritious, and convenient, without compromising on flavor, and are enjoyed by an engaged and loyal customer base across North America,” said Shaid Shah, global president at the McLean, Va.-headquartered Mars Food & Nutrition.

Kevin McCray, who co-founded Kevin’s Natural Foods and serves as its president, said the move will help the brand expand the original goal of helping consumers eat healthier. “Mars Food & Nutrition shares our vision and passion for the role food plays in people’s lives. We founded Kevin’s with the mission to empower even the busiest people to eat nutritious, great tasting meals in minutes. Joining the Mars Food & Nutrition portfolio of brands will allow us to accelerate the development of more product innovations and support our mission of bringing Kevin’s to more consumers across markets,” he remarked.

Added Dan Costa, Kevin’s co-founder and CEO: “As a standalone business within Mars Food & Nutrition, we’ll be able to maintain the entrepreneurial spirit and authenticity of our brand while getting the support and capabilities to continue our long-term growth journey. It’s a tremendous milestone for Kevin’s Natural Foods and our team, and we’re excited for what’s ahead.”