How Walmart Is Making Grocery Delivery More Enticing

In a nod to the popularity of its signature rotisserie chicken, Walmart is making the dinnertime staple available via delivery for the first time. The fan favorite, available in both lemon pepper and original flavors, can now be ordered by customers nationwide through the retailer’s online delivery service.

According to Walmart, it sells 103 rotisserie chickens every minute in its stores, and the top 10 states for rotisserie chicken sales include Florida, Georgia, Texas, California, Arizona and others. Now, customers can simply log onto the Walmart app or Walmart.com to select how, when and where they want their chicken, as well as other items, delivered.

Walmart is also launching a new digital recipe hub that allows customers to access a collection of recipes, including quick weeknight dinners and even special occasion feasts. With one click, customers can add all the ingredients to their cart for pickup or delivery.

Additionally, Walmart has rolled out value meals and price rollbacks for a bevy of popular products through Oct. 15. A central webpage spotlights meals that can be made for as little as $6, $12 or $16, and shoppers can use the guide to add items directly to their carts.

Meanwhile, Walmart finished its second quarter strong, with impressive revenue and operating income growth of 5.7% and 6.7%, respectively. The retail giant achieved consolidated revenue of $161.6 billion. Consolidated operating income was up $0.5 billion, while adjusted operating income rose 8.1%.

In grocery, Walmart U.S. sales of private label products rose 9% year over year. Those brands make up 20% of Walmart’s total U.S. sales. Shoppers are buying more fresh meats, seafood and eggs as they’ve become more affordable, said Walmart CFO John David Rainey in a CNBC interview.

